Check your tickets! $1 million-winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Miami Valley

SPRINGBORO — Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket in the Miami Valley won $1 million last night.

A $1 million winning auto-pick ticket was sold at the United Dairy Farmers in Springboro, according to the Ohio Lottery.

>> Man accused of breaking into Ohio pet store found with 4 hamsters in his pants

While the ticket matched the five white balls, it didn’t match the Mega Ball and missed out on winning the $181 million jackpot.

The Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday night’s drawing were 21,26, 54, 60, 64, and Mega Ball 3. The Megaplier option for this drawing was 3x.

The Mega Millions jackpot now climbs to $203 million with a cash option worth $94.9 million.

>> 3-year-old dead after crash in Greene County

The next drawing will occur at 11 p.m. on Friday, July 12.

This is the second winning ticket worth at least $1 million to be sold in our area this month. Last week, a Powerball ticket sold in Huber Heights hit the $138 million jackpot.





©2024 Cox Media Group