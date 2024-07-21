Charges filed against mother in connection with AMBER Alert for her 4-year-old son

COLUMBUS — A 24-year-old mother is charged with domestic violence and assault in the investigation of an Amber Alert for her 4-year-old son.

Sierra Brown was in court Friday on the charges involving Matthew Brown-Giamarco.

Her friend, identified as 23-year-old Taysen Hixon, was arrested also and charged with aggravated menacing.

Columbus police said the boy’s father reported him missing from a residence in southwest Columbus just before 5 a.m. Friday, our news partner, WBNS-10tv.com, reports.

Brown is accused of striking the father multiple ties in the face and body earlier that same morning, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records, which do not include details about what led to the alleged incident. Hixon is accused of pointing a gun at the father and another person during the fracas involving Brown.

The Amber Alert was issued about 10 a.m. because of previously alleged incidents at the residence, Columbus police Sgt. James Fuqua told 10tv.com.

The boy was found, unharmed, just after 11 a.m. Brown and Hixon turned themselves in after she reached out to police.









