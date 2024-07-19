4-year-old Columbus boy found safe following AMBER Alert

COLUMBUS — UPDATE:

Police say the 4-year-old boy was found safe just after 11 a.m. in the 600 block of Dexter Avenue, according to our media partners WBNS-10 TV.

The Amber Alert has since been canceled.

Additional information was not immediately available.

INITIAL REPORT:

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old boy in Ohio.

Matthew Brown-Giamarco was last seen in the area of Wedgewood Drive and Eakin Road in Columbus’ Holly Hill neighborhood, according to the Columbus Division of Police. He is believed to be in danger.

Matthew is 2 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 45 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a Paw Patrol shirt, red shorts, and blue tie-dye Crocs.

Matthew is believed to be with his mother, 24-year-old Sierra Brown, and her friend, 23-year-old Tayson Hixon, according to our news partners at WBNS in Columbus.

Brown is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and has brown hair. Hixon is 5 feet, 6 inches tall with blonde hair.

If you see Matthew or either Brown or Hixon, immediately call 911.

Matthew Brown-Giamarco (Columbus Division of Police)

