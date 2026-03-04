Change in Ohio law makes murder convictions tougher when self-defense claims used

DAYTON — A 2021 change to Ohio law is making it more difficult for prosecutors to secure murder convictions when a defendant claims self-defense.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the law shifted the burden of proof to the state, requiring prosecutors to prove a defendant did not act in self-defense rather than requiring the defense to prove they did.

The impact of the legal update was recently seen in two Montgomery County murder trials that ended in acquittals for William Pointer and Anthony Perkins.

These cases come as police and prosecutors continue to navigate a system where defendants are now presumed to have acted in self-defense once the claim is raised.

Under the current Ohio statute, a defendant can claim self-defense as long as they were not the initial aggressor.

While the core definition of self-defense remains, the 2021 update changed the legal requirements during a trial.

Previously, defense attorneys carried the burden of proving that their client acted in self-defense, but the law now presumes the defendant acted in self-defense unless the state can prove otherwise.

Ben Swift, a Dayton defense lawyer, recently used this legal standard while representing Pointer.

Pointer was accused of killing a woman in March 2025 during a drug sale on Troy Street.

Evidence in the case suggested the woman attempted to pull a weapon on Pointer before he fired his own gun.

“Basically, putting the burden on the prosecution to prove a defendant did not act in self-defense,” Swift said.

A Montgomery County jury found Pointer not guilty.

The legal shift also factored into the trial of Perkins, who faced murder charges related to a fatal stabbing on Scranton Street in April 2025.

Like the Pointer case, a jury acquitted Perkins of the charges after a self-defense claim was presented.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck said these changes to the law place significant pressure on the prosecution to overcome the defendant’s narrative.

He noted that without outside testimony, the jury may only hear one side of the encounter.

“At a trial, you only have one version, the version a defendant gives. That’s why it’s so important that we stress all the time the importance of witnesses who are available, to cooperate with the police so we can ensure justice,” Heck said.

