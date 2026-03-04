Local florist’s work featured on latest season of hit Netflix show; Experience inspires a rebrand

JAMESTOWN — A Greene County florist is gaining national attention after her designs were featured on the current season of the Netflix reality series “Love Is Blind.”

Kristine Erwin, owner of Something New in Jamestown, was selected to join the floral design team for the weddings in the show’s Ohio-based season.

A former teacher of 20 years, Erwin started her floral career as a retirement project that has since grown into a professional operation.

“God planted me a little flower shop here in Jamestown that was for sale,” she explained to News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz. “I knew absolutely nothing about flowers. Scared me to death.”

Piece by piece, and training after training, Erwin’s retirement gig blossomed into a new passion. Then, she had a chance encounter with an Ohio venue owner at a flower workshop in St. Louis.

“She actually has two venues, one in Columbus, one in Cincinnati, and I said, ‘You’re not gonna believe this. I am, like, right in the middle between you,’” Erwin said.

That connection led to a phone call from that owner saying her venue would be featured on “Love Is Blind,” and they wanted Erwin to be on their floral design team.

