Large police presence reported at Kettering school

KETTERING — A large police presence has been reported at a Kettering school Wednesday.

Around 11 a.m., multiple Kettering police cruisers were spotted at the Dayton Regional STEM School in the 1700 block of Woodman Drive.

Kettering dispatchers could not confirm information as to what caused the large response.

Our News Center 7 crew on the scene spotted several cruisers at the school.

We have calls into Kettering police and the school for additional information, and will update as soon as we learn more.

