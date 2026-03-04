Troopers respond to crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers responded to a crash in Greene County on Wednesday morning.

Around 8:12 a.m., troopers were dispatched to the 600 block of Orchard Lane on reports of a crash, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

They are rerouting traffic around the crash, according to the dispatcher.

No additional details were immediately available.

It is unclear if anyone was injured at this time.

This is a developing story.

