Ex-high school staff member admits to having sexual relationship with student

GREENVILLE — A former staff member at a local high school has admitted to having a sexual relationship with a student.

Justin Travis pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery, two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, and one count of grooming, according to documents filed in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.

Two additional counts of sexual battery and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the Greenville Police Department was notified of an alleged inappropriate relationship involving a Greenville High School staff member and a 15-year-old student in September.

The staff member, identified as Travis, had sexual relations with a 15-year-old student on multiple occasions.

Following an initial investigation, Travis was arrested and is being charged with sexual battery.

Travis resigned from his position with Greenville City Schools on Sept. 5, 2025.

At the time of writing, court records did not list a sentencing date.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

