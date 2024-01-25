Change coming to AMBER Alert notifications

COLUMBUS — A change is being made to how Ohioans will receive AMBER Alert notifications.

Emergency messages will now be capable of sending 360-character text messages rather than just the traditional 90-character messages.

This change is due to increased technology by both wireless carriers and wireless device manufacturers, according to a media release.

The added characters will allow law enforcement to provide more in-depth details and urgent information.

Some older devices may only be capable of receiving the 90-character message, the release states.





