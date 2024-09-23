Chances for rain continue into the week; What you can expect

MIAMI VALLEY — The chance for rain will continue into the overnight hours and the early week in the Miami Valley.

Sunday Weather (WHIO)

Storm Center 7′s Weather Specialist Nick Dunn said there is a chance for storms through the night.

Monday will see mostly cloudy skies with the chance for an isolated shower.

Dunn said there is a better chance for showers in the late evening and overnight hours.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Tuesday. There is no clear sign of severe storms, but gusty winds are possible along with a few downpours.

A stray shower is possible on Wednesday, but dry conditions will return for the remainder of the week.

