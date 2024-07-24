Chance for strong storms late today; possible heavy downpours with strong winds

MIAMI VALLEY — Parts of the area could see strong storms late Wednesday afternoon.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz is TRACKING the TIMING of this system LIVE on News Center 7′s Daybreak starting at 4:25 a.m.

There is a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms but not everyone will see it, Ritz says.

Heavy downpours are expected to remain the main threat, but strong winds and frequent lightning are possible.

It will be warm and muggy with highs reaching the low to mid 80s, according to Ritz.

The Storm Center Prediction Center has part of the area under a Marginal Risk for severe weather. This is for areas north of Dayton.

