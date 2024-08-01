Chance of strong to severe storms today; more localized flooding possible

MIAMI VALLEY — Another round of showers and storms is possible across the area on Thursday.
Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz has the latest TRACKING and TIMING of when we could see these storms today LIVE on News Center 7′s Daybreak.
The best chance for strong thunderstorms is late afternoon and evening, according to Ritz.
The main threat will be damaging winds but hail or brief spin-up cannot be ruled out.
Just like the few days, Thursday will not be an all-day rain event, Ritz says.
Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, hot, and muggy with highs in the upper 80s.
It will stay unsettled and humid on Friday with showers and storms possible, Ritz states.
Heavy rain could fall once again during the evening hours.
