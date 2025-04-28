Chance of strong to severe storms this week; damaging winds, large hail possible

MIAMI VALLEY — Parts of the region could see strong to severe storms this week.
Storm Center 7 continues to TRACK this system. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz has the latest TIMING and IMPACTS this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.
Clouds will increase on Tuesday with showers and thunderstorms becoming likely.
Ritz says the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has much of the Miami Valley under Level 2 (Slight) Risk for Severe weather.
However, eastern Champaign and Clark counties are under a Level 3 (Enhanced) Risk.
The timing looks to be during the afternoon heating and lingering into Tuesday evening.
Ritz states that damaging winds and large hail are the overwhelming main risks currently, but does not rule out a brief tornado.
We will see highs reach the lower 80s on Tuesday.
Storm Center 7 will continue to update this story.
