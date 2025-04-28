Chance of strong to severe storms this week; damaging winds, large hail possible

MIAMI VALLEY — Parts of the region could see strong to severe storms this week.

Storm Center 7 continues to TRACK this system. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz has the latest TIMING and IMPACTS this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Clouds will increase on Tuesday with showers and thunderstorms becoming likely.

Severe storm outlooks Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Ritz says the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has much of the Miami Valley under Level 2 (Slight) Risk for Severe weather.

However, eastern Champaign and Clark counties are under a Level 3 (Enhanced) Risk.

Futurecast for Tuesday night, 7 pm Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

The timing looks to be during the afternoon heating and lingering into Tuesday evening.

Possible weather hazards Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Ritz states that damaging winds and large hail are the overwhelming main risks currently, but does not rule out a brief tornado.

We will see highs reach the lower 80s on Tuesday.

Storm Center 7 will continue to update this story.

