Chance for strong, severe storms to return in next 2 days

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley could see some severe weather to end the week.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the Miami Valley under a marginal risk for severe weather, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Severe Weather Outlook (SPC) Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

TIMING:

The first round will come Friday morning between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. The second round is projected late Friday afternoon into the evening between 5 and 8 p.m.

Ritz says the second round depends on how much clearing takes place.

If we get significant clearing Friday afternoon, strong to severe storms are more likely.

Futurecast through 4 am. Friday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

The greatest chance for strong storms will be in the late afternoon hours.

Ritz says we could also see strong storms Friday morning.

THREATS:

Strong damaging winds over 60 mph are considered the main threat, Ritz states.

Isolated tornadoes and small hail are also possible, but those threats are low.

Localized flooding will become a concern with one to two inches of rain possible Thursday night through Sunday.

Isolated high amounts are likely with heavier thunderstorms.

