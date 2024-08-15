Chance for strong, severe storms to return in next 2 days

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley could see some severe weather to end the week.
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the Miami Valley under a marginal risk for severe weather, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
TIMING:
The first round will come Friday morning between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. The second round is projected late Friday afternoon into the evening between 5 and 8 p.m.
Ritz says the second round depends on how much clearing takes place.
If we get significant clearing Friday afternoon, strong to severe storms are more likely.
The greatest chance for strong storms will be in the late afternoon hours.
Ritz says we could also see strong storms Friday morning.
THREATS:
Strong damaging winds over 60 mph are considered the main threat, Ritz states.
Isolated tornadoes and small hail are also possible, but those threats are low.
Localized flooding will become a concern with one to two inches of rain possible Thursday night through Sunday.
Isolated high amounts are likely with heavier thunderstorms.
