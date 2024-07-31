Chance for strong, severe storms next 2 days, flooding risk continues this week

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley could see strong to severe storms over the next few days.

Today's forecast Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the southern half of the Miami Valley under a “Slight” risk for severe storms today (Level 2 of 5), according to Ritz.

Highs today will reach the upper 80s.

Severe Weather Outlook (via SPC) Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Futurecast for Wednesday, 6 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Storms are expected to fire around 5 p.m. late this afternoon and linger throughout the evening. They will be more isolated overnight, Ritz says.

Wind is the primary threat, but isolated tornadoes are possible.

The greatest risk looks to stay west, Ritz states.

Tuesday WX Tuesday WX (WHIO)

Another round of showers and storms is possible on Thursday.

SPC has the Miami Valley under a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for severe storms on Thursday.

Thursday’s timing for storms currently favors the afternoon and evening hours. The exact timing is difficult to pinpoint.

Some of Thursday’s storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds, hail, and an isolated tornado.

Potential rainfall Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

It will stay unsettled through Friday with a few showers and storms possible. Heavy rain could fall once during the evening.

