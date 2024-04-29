Chance for storms today, tomorrow; Warm temperatures this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Chance for storms Monday into Tuesday
- Well above normal
- More late-week showers & storms
DETAILED FORECAST:
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with another chance for showers and storms, especially during the late afternoon and evening hours, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
Breezy. Highs near 80 degrees.
TUESDAY: A few showers may linger into Tuesday morning, then drying out. Gradually clearing skies with highs in the middle 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
FRIDAY: A better chance for showers and storms arriving by Friday afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
SATURDAY: More showers and storms possible, especially early. Highs in the lower 70s/
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs returning to the middle 70s.
