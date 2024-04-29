Chance for storms today, tomorrow; Warm temperatures this week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Chance for storms Monday into Tuesday

Well above normal

More late-week showers & storms

DETAILED FORECAST:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with another chance for showers and storms, especially during the late afternoon and evening hours, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Bus stop forecast for Monday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Futurecast for 11 a.m. Monday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Breezy. Highs near 80 degrees.

Futurecast for Monday 8 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

TUESDAY: A few showers may linger into Tuesday morning, then drying out. Gradually clearing skies with highs in the middle 70s.

Potential rainfall for 11 p.m. Wednesday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

FRIDAY: A better chance for showers and storms arriving by Friday afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: More showers and storms possible, especially early. Highs in the lower 70s/

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs returning to the middle 70s.

