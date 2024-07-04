Chance of showers, storms could impact Fourth of July plans

MIAMI VALLEY — The threat of showers and storms could impact some July 4th celebrations.

Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn is tracking this system. He has the latest TIMING LIVE on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

Storm threats for Thursday Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

It will be partly to mostly cloudy today with hit-and-miss showers and storms.

Some showers could linger into firework time tonight, Dunn said.

An isolated strong to severe storm is possible mainly south of Dayton with damaging wind gusts.

Futurecast for Thursday Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Local heavy is likely with these strong storms, according to Dunn.

It will be warm and muggy with highs in mid 80s.

