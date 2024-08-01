Chance for severe storms, localized flooding this evening

DAYTON — It will be hot and humid this evening with the potential for severe storms.

Showers and storms may develop and march in from Indiana.

Where these storms pop, they could be strong.

The main threats will be heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes.

Anything that develops mostly tapers off late tonight.

