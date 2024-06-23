Chance of much needed rain today; more heat, few storms midweek

MIAMI VALLEY — Some parts of the area are getting some much-needed rain Sunday morning.

Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn will have a full update today on News Center 7 at Noon.

Live Doppler 7 Radar

Severe Weather Outlook Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Rain this morning Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Rainfall amounts of one-quarter of an inch can be expected with some high totals possible.

There is also a chance of an isolate strong to severe storm south and east of Dayton with strong winds, according to Dunn.

The heat and humidity is expected to return on Tuesday highs in the low to mid 90s with a chance for showers and storms Tuesday night, Dunn says.

There is a better chance for showers and storms on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s.

We will continue to update this story.

