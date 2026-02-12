Centerville, Sheetz argue cases for future site in front of Ohio Supreme Court

CENTERVILLE — The City of Centerville and Sheetz went before the Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday to discuss a proposed new store.

The company wants to build a store along Far Hills Avenue on the current site of Elsa’s restaurant, but city leaders don’t think it’s a good fit.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the city filed an appeal to the Ohio Supreme Court in December, challenging a previous decision by the Court of Appeals.

A month prior, the Second District Court of Appeals ruled that Centerville needs to accept the recommendations of its planning commission, which approved the plan for the site on Far Hills Avenue.

Centerville maintains that its city council unanimously determined that the Sheetz proposal was not consistent with surrounding properties as required by its unified development ordinance.

The Ohio Supreme Court will either uphold or reverse the lower court’s decision.

They have not announced when a ruling will come.

