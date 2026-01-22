Centerville native earns second Academy Award nomination

LOS ANGELES — A Centerville native and Wright State University graduate has been nominated for her second Academy Award.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Hannah Beachler was nominated Thursday morning for Best Production Design for her work on the film “Sinners.”

The vampire drama broke a record on Thursday, securing 16 nominations. The record was previously held by “All About Eve,” “Titanic,” and “La La Land,” which had 14 each.

Beachler is no stranger to making Oscars history. In 2019, she became the first African-American woman to win an Academy Award for production design. She won that for her work on Marvel’s “Black Panther.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The NEON in Dayton congratulated Beachler by adding “Congrats Hannah!” on its marquee.

“Congrats to Oscar-Winner Hannah Beachler for her 2nd nomination today! We plan to bring back SINNERS next week!” they wrote on social media.

She shared the photo of the marquee on her social media, saying, “Thank you to my home town & the Neon Theatre!”

In a separate post, she said she was humbled by and grateful for the nomination.

“This is truly amazing. Thank you to all the voting members of the Academy for this incredible, spectacular nomination, and for all the nominations for Sinners. Thank you for feeling the love and reverence, and the ancestors in this film,” she wrote.

The full list of Oscars nominations can be found here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group