Centerville launches ‘Taco Trail’ to support local businesses

CENTERVILLE — If you love tacos, this is for you.

The City of Centerville announced it is launching a Taco Trail as part of its BusinessFirst! program and in collaboration with its local restaurants.

Starting May 1 and continuing through May 31, you can pick up a stamp card from the following participating restaurants:

Agave & Rye, 11 N. Main St.

Archer’s Tavern, 9496 Dayton-Lebanon Pike

City Barbeque, 5 E. Franklin Street

Elsa’s, 6318 Far Hills Avenue

El Toro, 894 S. Main St.

Lock 27, 1035 S. Main St.

Loose Ends Brewing Company, 890 S. Main St.

The Famous Restaurant, 953 S. Main St.

All you have to do is buy a taco, have a waiter stamp your card, and repeat the process at participating restaurants. Once your card is fully stamped you can bring it to the Centerville Municipal Building and get a free t-shirt.

“The Centerville Taco Trail is a fantastic addition to our BusinessFirst! program, which aims to support and promote local businesses,” said Centerville Economic Development Director Erik Collins. “We are thrilled to partner with our local restaurants to create a fun and engaging program that boosts our local economy.”

For more details, you can visit the city’s website here.

