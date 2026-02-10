Cause of Springfield house fire under investigation

SPRINGFIELD — Firefighters extinguished a house fire in Springfield early Saturday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire was reported in the Oakwood Place neighborhood around 6:30 a.m., according to a spokesperson with the Springfield Fire and Rescue Division.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy fire coming from a two-story house.

Firefighters quickly started battling the flames and got it under control in an hour.

Photos from the scene show a large plume of smoke coming from the roof and through the windows.

“Due to the multiple cylinders used and the frigid temperatures Box 27 was called out to assist,” the spokesperson said in a social media post.

A fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate the fire.

No injuries or deaths were reported, and the cause remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group