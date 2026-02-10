‘All types of crazy;’ Neighbor says police chase ends with crash

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A crash was so bad that a car’s engine flew into the road.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins spoke to a neighbor who said it started with a police chase. Hear from them LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Crews were called to the crash at West Hillcrest and Salem Avenues around 2:17 a.m.

Video shows multiple police cars along West Hillcrest Avenue.

“It was crazy. It was literally right out front,” Marisa Scott said. “I really had thought somebody hit my car because when it first happened, I didn’t know what was going on, so I came outside.”

