Bomb threat that shut down Clark State deemed ‘not credible’

CLARK COUNTY — Clark State officials have said there is “no credible threat” following the evacuation of the main campus on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s John Bedell is following this story. He will have the latest live on News Center 7 at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

The university received an anonymous email suggesting the threat of a bomb on Tuesday on the Leffel Lane main campus, according to a spokesperson.

Police were contacted, and the campus was safely evacuated as a precaution.

All buildings and grounds were searched.

Police did not find anything and the threat was not, deemed credible.

An FBI spokesperson told News Center 7 they are aware of the threat.

This story will be updated.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group