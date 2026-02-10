Bomb threat that shut down Clark State deemed ‘not credible’

CLARK COUNTY — Clark State officials have said there is “no credible threat” following the evacuation of the main campus on Tuesday.
The university received an anonymous email suggesting the threat of a bomb on Tuesday on the Leffel Lane main campus, according to a spokesperson.
Police were contacted, and the campus was safely evacuated as a precaution.
All buildings and grounds were searched.
Police did not find anything and the threat was not, deemed credible.
An FBI spokesperson told News Center 7 they are aware of the threat.
