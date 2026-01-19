Cattle loose after area semi crash

MERCER COUNTY — Authorities are asking people to avoid the area after cattle escaped from a semi in Mercer County.

The crash happened in the area of State Route 118 and Tama Road around 7 a.m., according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

We are working to learn if anyone was hurt in the crash and what may have caused it.

We will continue to follow this story.

