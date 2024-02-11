Cat trapped in drainpipe at Clark County gas station, fire crews say

NEW CARLISLE, Clark County — A community is sharing their concerns about a cat stuck in a drainpipe at a local Speedway.

News Center 7 reached out to Bethel Township Fire Department, whose crews have responded to the gas station three times.

Since 1:20 a.m., the department has received numerous calls about a cat stuck in a drainpipe at the Speedway on 1625 South Dayton-Lakeview Road.

>> ‘Silent killer;’ Fire crews detect high levels of carbon monoxide in Dayton apartment building

Plumbers have also been out to the gas station but have not been able to rescue the cat, according to a spokesperson from the department.

The department told News Center 7 that the only way they could rescue the cat would be to break through the concrete and dig a hole.

News Center 7 has reached out to Speedway’s corporate offices for more information on how they will handle this situation.

The department’s spokesperson said even though they would like to help, the situation is out of their hands because no human being is in immediate harm.

We will continue to update this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group