Cat named Pudge taking center stage inside one Ohio university’s football locker room

BOWLING GREEN — While excitement is building for Bowling Green State University’s first football game with Eddie George as head coach, a cat has taken some of the attention away from that.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Senior long snapper George Carlson brought his Persian cat, Pudge, into the locker room earlier this month to help console a teammate, WTOL, a CBS affiliate in Toledo, reported.

Pudge made such an impact that the team has claimed him as the locker room cat.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I am enjoying just making people happy and putting smiles on people’s faces,” Carlson told WTOL. “He’s done that for me for so long, so wanted to share that joy.”

Since then, Pudge has taken the campus community and the internet by storm.

A TikTok featuring the cat from wide receiver Finn Hogan quickly racked up over 18,000 shares and over 204,000 likes.

On Wednesday, the university shared several photos of Pudge around campus, interacting with students.

“Meet Pudge, the newest member of the @BGSUFootball team. First assignment: keeping the locker room game-day ready," the university wrote in the social media post.

T-shirts have even been made showing a cartoon version of Pudge wearing a helmet and holding a football, WTOL reported.

The Falcons’ new coach and Ohio State Heisman winner told media that he first questioned what a cat was doing in the locker room, but says he is now part of the family.

“Pudge is cute, my wife loves Pudge. He’s become part of the family. Pudge stays out of my way, I stay out of his way. We are fine,” George, who is allergic to cats, said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group