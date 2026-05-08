Car slams into Miami Twp. apartment building

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A car caused significant damage when it crashed into an apartment building in Miami Twp. on Friday.

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The crash was reported in the 5300 block of Belle Isle Drive shortly after 1:30 p.m.

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Images shared on the Miami Valley Fire District’s Facebook page showed the large hole the car caused in the back of the building.

Another photo shows the damage left behind inside the apartment.

No injuries were reported, according to the fire district.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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