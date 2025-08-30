‘Cat-astophy turned rescue;’ OSHP Trooper rescues black cat from busy interstate

CANTON — An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Trooper rescued a black cat from a busy interstate on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The OSHP shared on social media that the Canton Post received a call on Thursday about a black cat near the center median wall on Interstate 77.

TRENDING STORIES:

OSHP Trooper Blake Montgomery with the Canton Post was able to locate and secure the cat.

The cat was taken in by the Twenty9Lives Rescue shelter located in Hartville.

“It’s a ‘tail’ of a cat-astrophy turned rescue,” the OSHP said in their post.

I-77 Trooper Rescues Cat Canton (Ohio State Highway Patrol)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group