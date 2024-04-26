CareFlight transports woman to hospital after Darke County crash

A woman was taken by CareFlight to the hospital after a crash in Darke County Thursday afternoon.

>>Woman, 2 young children seriously injured in Darke County crash

Darke County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 3:26 p.m. to the intersection of State Route 49 South and Alternate State Route 49 on initial reports of a two-vehicle crash, according to a Darke County Sheriff’s spokesperson.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2010 black Honda Odyssey had stopped northbound at Alt. State Route 49 at a stop sign, but failed to yield, and traveled into the path of a 1995 Chevy truck going southbound on State Route 49.

Both vehicles went off the left side of the road and came to a rest in the ditch, the sheriff’s office said.

>>Impairment suspected in deadly Clark County crash on U.S. 68

The driver of the Chevy truck was treated and released at the scene.

The Honda driver had to be extricated from her vehicle and CareFlight flew her to Miami Valley Hospital.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

Mutual aid was provided by Arcanum Fire, Pitsburg Fire, Arcanum Rescue, and CareFlight.

The crash remains under investigation.

©2024 Cox Media Group