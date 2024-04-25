Medical helicopters requested after head-on crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Several medics have responded to a head-on crash in Darke County on Thursday morning.

Darke County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched just after 8 a.m. to the intersection of State Route 121 and Weaver Fort Jefferson Road on initial reports of a two-vehicle head-on crash.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that deputies and medics are at the scene.

CareFlight and MedFlight are heading to the scene.

News Center 7 has a crew on the way and will provide updates on this story.

