Medical helicopters requested after head-on crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Several medics have responded to a head-on crash in Darke County on Thursday morning.
>>Officer hospitalized after police cruiser hit by stolen car in Huber Heights
Darke County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched just after 8 a.m. to the intersection of State Route 121 and Weaver Fort Jefferson Road on initial reports of a two-vehicle head-on crash.
Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that deputies and medics are at the scene.
CareFlight and MedFlight are heading to the scene.
News Center 7 has a crew on the way and will provide updates on this story.
©2024 Cox Media Group