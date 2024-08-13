Car stopped going 108 mph, nearly twice the speed limit, in Auglaize County

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) trooper recently stopped a car for going nearly twice the speed limit.

A state trooper from the Wapakoneta Post cited a driver at 108 mph in a posted 55 mph speed zone in Auglaize County, according to a social media post.

The car was stopped on Buckland Holden Road.

OSHP said this was nearly double the speed limit.

There have been over 15,000 speed-related crashes on Ohio roads this year.

