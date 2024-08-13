Local

Car stopped going 108 mph, nearly twice the speed limit, in Auglaize County

By WHIO Staff

Car stopped going 108 mph, nearly twice the speed limit, in Auglaize County

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) trooper recently stopped a car for going nearly twice the speed limit.

A state trooper from the Wapakoneta Post cited a driver at 108 mph in a posted 55 mph speed zone in Auglaize County, according to a social media post.

The car was stopped on Buckland Holden Road.

OSHP said this was nearly double the speed limit.

There have been over 15,000 speed-related crashes on Ohio roads this year.

