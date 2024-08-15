Car slams into house in Montgomery County; Police, fire-rescue searching structure

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Fire-rescue personnel are searching a house in Clayton that was hit by a car Thursday evening.

Police and firefighter-rescue personnel were dispatched about 6:39 p.m. on the report of a car into a house on Union Road, near Old Salem Road, in Clayton.

The search was prompted by an unconfirmed report that two people were believed to be in the house. There also is a report of a gas leak in the structure, according to police-fire radio communication.

Old Salem and Union Road (north and south) are closed to traffic until further notice.

We have a crew on the way and we’ll have a full report on News Center 7 at 11:00.

Meantime, we will update this developing report as more information becomes available.









