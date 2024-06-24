Car slams into home, damaging garage in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — A car slammed into a home leaving a big hole where a garage door used to be.

Around 3 p.m. Riverside police and fire were called to the area of Rosegarden Court for a car into a home, according to initial reports.

Nobody was injured in the crash, according to a Montgomery County building inspector.

The inspector said that the home is not a total loss and that he believes it can be repaired by the homeowner.

News Center 7 has reached out for more information and will continue to follow this story.









