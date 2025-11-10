Car slams into craft store

RICHMOND, Ind. — A car crashed into an arts and crafts store in Richmond on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Old Mill Christmas Crafts in Richmond posted photos on social media of the damage.

TRENDING STORIES:

In the post, the owner said they are “not sure what to do” and will likely have to be closed for its opening day, Nov. 18.

The store sells hand-crafted Christmas crafts.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group