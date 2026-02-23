Car slams into barn after taking off from traffic stop

PREBLE COUNTY — Police said a driver slammed into a barn after taking off from a traffic stop.

Sunday afternoon Eaton Police Department tried to pull over the car.

As the officer approached the car, it took off.

Police did not chase the car but learned it had crashed in the county in the 700 block of West Consolidated Road.

Pictures from an iWitness7 viewer show the car with heavy damage through a fence and the side of a barn.

The driver was arrested for traffic violations and obstruction of official business, according to Eaton police.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

