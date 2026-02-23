Historic courthouse suspends operations after fire

HAMILTON — A historic courthouse is closed after a fire broke out in the basement on Sunday morning.

The fire broke out at the Butler County Courthouse in Hamilton, in the 100 block of High Street, around 6:30 a.m., according to our news partner, WCPO.

Hamilton Fire Chief Thomas Eickelberger said the fire began in the basement of the courthouse and was contained to one room.

No injuries were reported.

Operations of the Butler County Area II Court and the Butler County Probate Court will be temporarily suspended from the Butler County Historic Courthouse throughout the week of Feb. 23.

