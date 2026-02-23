12-year-old boy shot multiple times in reported shooting

COVINGTON, Kentucky — Police are investigating a shooting after a 12-year-old boy was shot multiple times in a Covington, Kentucky, neighborhood on Sunday evening.
Officers responded to the 4300 block of McKee Street just before 5 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to a spokesperson.
Upon arrival to the scene, officers found a 12-year-old boy who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The child was transported to Cincinnati Children’s with life-threatening injuries.
No suspects are in custody, but investigators do not believe that there is an ongoing threat to the public.
