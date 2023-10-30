UPDATE: 1 hospitalized after vehicle crashed into Dayton building

DAYTON — UPDATE @12:35 a.m.

A person is hospitalized after a vehicle crashed in a Dayton building late Sunday night.

Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched around 11:40 p.m. on initial reports of a car into a building in the 100 block of Valley Street, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

Medics transported one person to Miami Valley Hospital.

It is unclear how much damage the building sustained.

We are working to learn more information and will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

-INITIAL STORY-

A car crashed into a structure late Sunday night, Montgomery County dispatch supervisors confirm.

The crash occurred around 11:40 p.m., in the 100 block of Valley Street, near the N Keowee Street bridge.

The building sits along the Mad River in Dayton.

It is unclear if anyone was injured or what caused this crash.

It is also unclear how much damage the building sustained.

Fire crews are currently working the scene.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will update this story when that information is made available.

