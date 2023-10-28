DAYTON — Police and rescue crews are on scene after a car crashed into a Dayton apartment complex Saturday morning.

The crash was reported just before 10 a.m. on Riverside Drive near E. Helena Street.

>> PHOTOS: Car crashes into Dayton apartment complex

Photos captured by News Center 7 crews show a maroon Ford Focus crashed into the side of the building.

The car has damage to the front and driver’s side.

One person was transported from the scene to Kettering Health Dayton, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Their condition is currently unknown.

It’s currently unknown if anyone was inside the building when the crash occurred or what caused the car to hit the building.









