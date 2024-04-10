Car crashes into barn in Butler Twp; driver taken to hospital

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — One person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a barn in Butler Township Tuesday.

Around 8:40 p.m. Butler Township police and medics were called to the area of Kershner Road for reports of a car into a barn, according to initial reports.

Video from the scene shows a car through the side of a barn.

Our News Center 7 crew on the scene also saw a man being freed from the car and taken away by an ambulance.

