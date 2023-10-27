‘Can’t believe it;’ Springfield O’Charley’s location closes; Employees given no notice

SPRINGFIELD — Another restaurant in the Miami Valley is shutting its doors for good.

>>RELATED: O’Charley’s closes another Miami Valley location

Springfield’s O’Charley’s will be closing its doors just two months after other area locations closed.

A spokesperson for the restaurant company confirmed that the O’Charley’s located at 1830 N. Bechtle Avenue officially closed Thursday.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott spoke with workers who found out that the restaurant they have worked at for years, needed to be cleared out by the end of the day.

As the employees cleared out the restaurant, they said it was heartbreaking, and diners were just as upset.

“Charley’s been wonderful, it’s a great place to go,” one diner said.

A group of three women were going to eat lunch at the restaurant when they noticed a sign on the front door.

>>Local dog training business accused of neglecting animals, causing death of one

“There weren’t any cars and we thought what is going on? And then I could see the sign on the door that was closed,” one of the women said.

They were shocked that a spot they love to eat at, won’t be there anymore.

“I really can’t believe it. I can’t because it was really a popular place,” another woman said.

They were even more upset when they found out how fast the shutdown happened.

>>Ohio social worker accused of having sex with teen client allegedly shows up to his house with gun

Employees shared that they were told Wednesday night that the restaurant had closed and that they must clear everything out of the building by Friday.

“I just feel really bad i just hope they can find other jobs…How do they pay their rent in the meantime?” one woman said.

“We have faced unprecedented disruptions to our business over the last few years based on a variety of these industry challenges and the current macro-economic environment we closed this O’Charley’s location,” O’Charley’s CEO said in a statement.

As diners watched the employees move out, it just served as a reminder of another restaurant leaving the city.





©2023 Cox Media Group