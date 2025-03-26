‘Cannot wait anymore;’ Flight attendants rally together, demanding better pay and schedules

DAYTON — Flight attendants with Dayton-based PSA Airlines are demanding better pay and schedules.

News Center 7′s Gabrielle Enright talks to employees who gathered outside the Dayton International Airport for a demonstration LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30.

PSA Airlines flight attendants had a message as they gathered outside the entrance to Dayton International Airport.

Becky Black, a spokesperson for PSA Airlines Association of Flight Attendants, said the airline has about 2,000 flight attendants.

“We’ve been in negotiations for three years. The company continues to stall, and we cannot wait anymore,” Black said.

PSA Airlines released a statement to News Center 7 regarding the protests.

“Reaching an agreement for our flight attendants remains our priority. Picketing is one of the important ways flight attendants express their desire to get a deal done — and we share the same goal. With the support of the National Mediation Board, we continue to meet regularly with the AFA and have made progress toward reaching an agreement that our flight attendants deserve. We look forward to continued discussions scheduled later this month and next. Today’s picketing will not impact our operation.” — PSA Airlines spokesperson

