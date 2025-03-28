Canceled food shipment, LFPA cuts impact local food bank

SPRINGFIELD — A federally funded food shipment has been canceled for the Second Harvest Food Bank, according to a post from the food bank.

The shipment was originally scheduled for delivery between May and August, according to the food bank.

“This news comes at a devastating time: summer is fast approaching, when children lose access to free or reduced school meals, and uncertainty remains around the future of subsidized food programs like Summer Feeding,” Second Harvest Food Bank said in their post.

The delivery was going to include essential food items like chicken, pork, milk, eggs, cereal, turkey breast and more, the food bank said.

The impact of the permanent cancellation of the Local Food Purchase Assistance program is ‘staggering,’ the food bank said.

The food bank will now be serving over 350,000 fewer families across the region, the food bank says.

