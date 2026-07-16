Canadian Wildfires to cause poor air quality for Ohio

MIAMI VALLEY — The entire state of Ohio will be under an Air Quality Alert starting this morning until midnight on Friday. This is due to the smoke from wildfires in Canada.

The farther north you go, the better your chances are of smelling it.

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New Center 7’s Taylor Robertson will be LIVE in the Miami Valley with how the air quality can affect you on News Center 7 Daybreak

TRENDING STORIES:

More than 830 wildfires are burning in Canada, along with more than a dozen in northern Minnesota.

The fires continue to grow with little to no containment, forcing mandatory evacuations and causing poor air quality for millions of people across the United States.

Doctors say this air quality can be dangerous for some people, especially those with respiratory issues.

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