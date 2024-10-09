Can you help? Police looking for missing 17-year-old in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Police have asked for help to find a missing 17-year-old in Huber Heights.

Olivia Lucius, 17, has gone missing, according to police.

The department posted a photo of her on social media.

She is described as five foot, two inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and last seen in a light brown sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information can contact Huber Heights Police.

