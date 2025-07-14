Can you help? Police looking for 38-year-old woman missing from Dayton

DAYTON — An endangered missing adult alert has been issued statewide for a woman from Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton Police are looking for 38-year-old Nicole Brown, who walked away from her residence on Harold Drive just after 10 p.m. Sunday and has not returned.

TRENDING STORIES:

Brown is non-verbal and suffers from dementia, and law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

She is a black woman with red hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Brown was last seen wearing a white shirt, shorts, and white tennis shoes.

She has a history of strokes and aneurysms, according to police.

If you see her, call or dial 911 or contact the Dayton Police Department directly at 937-333-1070.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group