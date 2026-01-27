Can you help? Deputies looking for person of interest in theft investigation

PREBLE COUNTY — Do you recognize them?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office shared a post on social media asking for help identifying a person of interest.

TRENDING STORIES:

They shared a picture of the person, along with a pickup truck that they are trying to identify.

The person is wanted for questioning involving a felony theft on Monroe Central Road.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group