Can you help? Deputies looking for person of interest in theft investigation

PREBLE COUNTY — Do you recognize them?
The Preble County Sheriff’s Office shared a post on social media asking for help identifying a person of interest.
They shared a picture of the person, along with a pickup truck that they are trying to identify.
The person is wanted for questioning involving a felony theft on Monroe Central Road.
