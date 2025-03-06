Busy road reopens after semi hits tree; driver hospitalized

LOGAN COUNTY — A busy road has reopened after a semi hit a tree early Thursday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Sheriff’s deputies responded at around 1:40 a.m. to reports of a semi crash on U.S. 33 near State Route 347, according to Logan County Dispatchers.

TRENDING STORIES:

Westbound U.S. 33 was closed near State Route 347 as wreckers removed the semi.

The sheriff’s office announced on social media around 6:30 a.m. that U.S 33 had reopened at State Route 347.

State troopers from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were also at the scene.

Medics transported the driver to an area hospital after a semi hit a tree. Two wreckers are working to clear the semi, dispatchers told News Center 7.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group